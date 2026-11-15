Morgantown has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from steady part-time routes to flexible gig work. If you like being on the road and know the area, this is a good moment to apply.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role delivers paint and related products to commercial, industrial, and retail customers. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can handle basic material loading, and like a mix of driving and light warehouse work.

Employer: Your City Delivered

Your City Delivered Location: Morgantown, WV & surrounding areas

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour (base + mileage + 100% of tips)

Drive your own car on your own schedule delivering food and other orders for a local platform, not a national app. Best if you want full control of your hours, weekly direct deposit, and know the Morgantown/Uniontown area.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.52 per hour

You’ll cover different routes, pick up and deliver packages, and help with customer service. Good for someone 21+ who can lift up to 50 lbs, wants steady part-time hours, and likes variety in their daily route.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers, help in the store, and keep the delivery vehicle in good shape. Nice option if you want flexible hours, light customer service, and a mix of driving and in-store work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.