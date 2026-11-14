Morgantown’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from hospitals to 24/7 convenience stores. Here are several solid full-time roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: WVU Medicine

WVU Medicine Location: Morgantown, WV (WVU Hospitals, 1 Medical Center Drive)

(WVU Hospitals, 1 Medical Center Drive) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm, rotating weekends & holidays

You’ll help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and support special diets and allergies while keeping nutrition areas clean and safe. A Monongalia County Food Service Worker Permit is required (or temporary permit right after hire), and this is a good fit if you like direct patient contact and steady hospital hours.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay perk: Extra $1.50/hr for 10 pm – 6 am shifts

Lead customer experience at Sheetz, support hiring and training, handle customer issues, and help run the store when the manager is out. Comes with quarterly bonuses, PTO, 100% paid parental leave, 401(k) match, stock ownership, tuition help, and full medical/vision/dental for long-term growth in retail hospitality.

Employer: Mon Health (Mon Medical Center Main Campus)

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (Regular 1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Varies

Prepare meals using standardized recipes for patients, residents, and events, and keep a clean, safe commercial kitchen. This role is hands-on (lifting up to 50 lbs frequently) and is ideal if you have cook or commercial kitchen experience and want stable hospital-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.