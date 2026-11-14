Morgantown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or mental health, there’s a mix of steady local roles and high‑pay travel gigs here right now.

Employer: WVU Medicine

WVU Medicine Location: Morgantown, WV (Chestnut Ridge Rd)

(Chestnut Ridge Rd) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Highlights: Sign-on bonus eligible; leads a full-service cytogenetics lab handling pre- and post-natal and oncology testing. Great fit if you have 4+ years as a med tech/cyto/histo and want to supervise staff, QC, and test validation.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel, full-time (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $3,068 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Highlights: 13-week contract, 7a–5p, with aggressive pay packages, stipends for those who qualify, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, and 24/7 clinical support. 1 year Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $2,419 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs, 12-hr nights) Highlights: Work in a 150-bed Level II pediatric trauma center across sleep lab, pediatric, and critical care. Requires WV license, BLS, RRT, RPSGT. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Entry into Fresenius’ Clinical Advancement Program, focusing on home dialysis training and support for ESKD patients. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience who like education, home visits, and on-call rotation.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Cheat Lake area, Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time (Weekends 1p–5p)

Highlights: 1:1 in-home care with flexible scheduling, daily pay option, and no required overtime. You’ll help with bathing, grooming, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and companionship. 1 year of personal care experience, driver’s license, and auto insurance required.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $2,278 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr days)

(36 hrs, 12-hr days) Highlights: Day-shift CT Tech contract with a well-known travel agency that focuses on high pay and strong benefits. Good option if you want solid support and a straightforward CT travel role.

Employer: Triage Staffing

Triage Staffing Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $2,047 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr days)

(36 hrs, 12-hr days) Highlights: CT Tech days, 13 weeks, with day-one health, vision, dental, and 401(k) once eligible. Triage emphasizes “real talk” about pay and expectations, plus guaranteed hours and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Local contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $71 per hour (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Highlights: Great if you’re local and want contract pay without full travel status. Requires 2 years Cath Lab and 2 years hospital experience. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and day-1 medical, dental, vision.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $3,036 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Highlights: Similar clinical setup to the local contract but structured as a travel package with tax-free stipends (for those who qualify). 2 years specialty and hospital experience required, plus day-1 benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Travel (13 weeks)

Pay: Up to $3,036 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Highlights: High-paying Radiation Therapist contract with guaranteed hours and day-1 medical, dental, vision. Requires 2 years’ recent radiation therapy and hospital experience.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Locum/contract, part-time or full-time

Highlights: Pediatric PM&R locums with flexible schedule options. CompHealth handles travel, housing, credentialing, and malpractice, and negotiates pay with weekly direct deposit.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Locum/contract

Highlights: Busy IR locums role with Mon–Sun schedule plus call, supervising APPs/residents and doing advanced procedures (TIPS, Y-90, embolization, TACE, biopsies, venous access, etc.). CompHealth covers travel, housing, and malpractice and pays weekly.

Employer: WVU Medicine

Location: Morgantown, WV (Ruby Memorial – Observation Unit)

Type: Full-time, weekend night shift (36 hrs/week)

Highlights: Inpatient observation unit role with weekend nights schedule. Requires current RN license, BLS within 30 days, and 1 year of RN experience. You’ll manage full inpatient care using evidence-based practice and collaborate with an interprofessional team.

Employer: Mon Health

Location: Morgantown, WV (The Village at Heritage Point)

(The Village at Heritage Point) Type: PRN / Per Diem, Nights

Highlights: Flexible PRN RN role in a senior living setting, nights only. You’ll handle full nursing process (assessment through evaluation) with a focus on an “extraordinary patient experience.” Requires RN license; associate degree accepted.

Employer: Private practice (Morgantown)

Private practice (Morgantown) Location: Morgantown, WV 26501 (Hybrid in-person/telehealth)

Type: Part-time to start, 1099-style clinical hours

Pay: $45–$50/hr (pre-licensed), $55–$70/hr (fully licensed)

Highlights: Very flexible schedule, calm office space, admin/billing support, and ALPS supervision for provisionally licensed clinicians. You’ll provide individual (and optional family) therapy using trauma-informed, evidence-based care.

Employer: Mon Health – Mon Medical Center Main Campus

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Special Part-time, Nights

Highlights: Entry-level bedside support role on a medicine unit, focused on direct and indirect patient care. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS (within probationary period). Good step-in job if you’re starting out in hospital care.

Employer: Journey

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hands-on CNA role with heavy direct care: ADLs, transfers, restorative care, hydration/nutrition, vitals, and activity support. Must be state-certified CNA, comfortable with frequent lifting and working closely with older or medically complex residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies list related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.