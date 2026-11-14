Morgantown’s retail scene is busy right now—big box stores, travel centers, and grocery chains are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 499 Target Way, Morgantown, WV

Pay: $12.50–$13.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Help shoppers find beauty deals, run the register, and keep displays looking great. Comes with a strong store discount and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and parental leave if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 499 Target Way, Morgantown, WV

Pay: $12.50–$13.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in the jewelry area helping customers pick out pieces, handling sales, and keeping the case organized and secure. Same TJX benefits package and discount, plus steady customer interaction if you like one-on-one service.

Employer: Pilot Company

Location: Morgantown, WV (travel center)

Morgantown, WV (travel center) Pay: $11.38–$14.88/hour

Type: Full-time

Fast-paced cashier role serving travelers—run the register, stock, and keep things clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans, PTO, family leave, and 401(k).

Employer: Pilot Flying J (Pilot Company brand)

(Pilot Company brand) Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Pay: $11.38–$14.88/hour

Type: Full-time

Similar travel-center cashier role with a focus on friendly, quick service for drivers and road-trippers. Offers weekly pay, free meals, fuel discount, health plans, PTO, and 401(k) plus training for other roles.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3215

Location: 5605 Univ Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26501

Pay: $15–$28/hour (plus possible premiums)

(plus possible premiums) Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

Join the fashion side of Walmart—stock clothing, help customers with sizes, and keep the floor tidy. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2083

Location: 75 Retail Circle, Morgantown, WV 26508

Pay: $19–$32/hour (plus incentives and premiums)

(plus incentives and premiums) Type: Full-time (opening, morning)

Lead the Auto Care Center team, support customers with vehicle services, and manage daily operations. Strong package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, disability, discounts, and paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2083

Location: 75 Retail Circle, Morgantown, WV 26508

Pay: $19–$32/hour (plus incentives and premiums)

(plus incentives and premiums) Type: Full-time

Supervise the team that picks and hands off online grocery and general merchandise orders. Good fit if you like organizing people and product flow, with full Walmart benefits and education perks.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Type: Full-time

Pick and pack online grocery orders, handle substitutions, and bring orders to customers’ cars. Very customer-focused and active, with emphasis on freshness, accuracy, and food safety.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Type: Full-time

Work in the produce department—stock and rotate fruits and veggies, build displays, and help shoppers choose items. Good if you like a hands-on, fast-paced role and care about food quality.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Pay: $16.50–$24.00/hour

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Step into a key leadership role running shifts, guiding the crew, and handling customer issues when managers are off-site. Part-time but eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Pay: $16.50–$24.00/hour

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hrs/week)

Another posting for the same role type, offering leadership experience in a retail/pharmacy setting. Expect flexible scheduling (including some early mornings, overnights, weekends) and a focus on customer service and store standards.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Morgantown, WV

Morgantown, WV Type: Full-time (weekday, daytime focus)

Set up and refresh in-store displays, update signs and pricing, and keep products easy to find. Offers set weekday schedule for most roles, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, 10% discount, and tuition assistance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—Morgantown retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.