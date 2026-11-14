Morgantown has a few solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping spaces clean or working with equipment.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 499 Target Way, Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour

Keep the store floors and rest of the building clean and organized, using scrubbers, buffers, and basic cleaning tools. You’ll be cross-trained to help on the sales floor and front end, and you get a store discount plus access to a wide range of benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on cleaning, inspecting, testing, and maintaining mechanical equipment and vehicles that support water and infrastructure projects. This role fits someone with 2–5 years of experience, strong attention to detail, and an interest in steady, long-term work with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and training opportunities.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.