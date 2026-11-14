Morgantown has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare admin to front desk work and part‑time corporate roles. If you like organizing, talking with people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

, Salary: Not listed

Clerical and customer service role in a FedEx hub/station. You’ll handle data entry, phones, filing, and help fix address issues or damaged packages so deliveries stay on track. Good fit if you’re organized, like early hours, and have basic computer and customer service skills.

Employer: Wilson Martino Dental of Morgantown and Fairmont

Location: Morgantown, WV (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Busy dental office front desk role with a focus on patient accounts and payments, insurance research, and greeting patients. Training is provided, and you get dental benefits, 401(k)/retirement plan, paid time off, monthly bonus, scrubs provided, free parking, and a 4‑day work week with at least two 4‑day weekends each month.

Employer: Mon Health

Location: Mon Medical Center Main Campus, Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Detailed admin role handling medical staff credentialing and compliance with Joint Commission standards. You’ll manage provider files, licenses, and databases, support medical staff committees, and assist leadership. Requires an Associate’s Degree (Bachelor’s preferred) and strong computer, organization, and communication skills; credentialing certification is required within 3 years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.