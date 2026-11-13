Morgantown’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to WVU. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping students learn and grow.

Employer: Kinder Haus Child Care Center

Kinder Haus Child Care Center Location: Morgantown, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (on-site child care role)

Other (on-site child care role) Pay: $11.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, employee discount, professional development

Work with children from 6 weeks to 10 years old, helping with play, learning, and daily care in a warm, team-focused center. Great fit if you love little kids, want on-the-job training, and like staying active all day.

Employer: West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, WV (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible, exempt

Schedule: 37.5-hour work week

Benefits: 13 paid holidays, generous vacation and sick leave, health insurance options, 401(a) with 6% match, wellness programs

Coordinate WVU’s group campus visits and daily tours, manage student callers, and support recruitment events. Good for someone with a bachelor’s degree and at least 1 year in education, counseling, events, hospitality, or similar, who enjoys public speaking, data, and working with students.

Employer: West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, WV (in-person, online, or hybrid)

(in-person, online, or hybrid) Type: Part-time, per-semester adjunct

Teach undergrad or grad courses in areas like community development, rural policy, economic development, nonprofit leadership, or related fields. You’ll need at least a master’s degree in a related area and strong subject expertise; ideal if you want flexible teaching work and like mentoring college students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.