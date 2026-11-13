undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Morgantown WV Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings Now
Morgantown’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for folks who like solving real-world problems and working with automation, land development, and controls.
Below are several full-time architecture & engineering jobs hiring in Morgantown, WV and nearby field locations.
Project Civil Engineer / Project Manager
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads planning, design, and permitting for civil, land development, and infrastructure projects across sectors like healthcare, higher ed, K–12, and commercial. You’ll manage projects, mentor staff, work with clients, and use tools like AutoCAD/Civil 3D while helping grow Langan’s presence in the region.
Senior Project Manager – Civil Engineering
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for a seasoned PE with strong land development experience. You’ll lead design and permitting for residential, institutional, commercial, warehouse, and mixed-use projects, drive business development, and guide site/civil and stormwater efforts from concept through completion.
Senior Staff Civil Engineer
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re an EIT or early PE with a few years of site/civil design. You’ll work on grading, stormwater, drainage, and erosion control for mixed-use, retail, residential, higher ed, and federal projects, using AutoCAD/Civil 3D in a very collaborative, learning-focused environment.
Automation Engineering Technician I/II/III/Sr
- Employer: EQT Corporation
- Location: Morgantown, WV (hybrid + field across asset footprint)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role supporting automation for compressor and pipeline facilities. You’ll commission new and modified sites, install and calibrate automation equipment, troubleshoot PLC/HMI systems, and help implement cybersecurity updates—ideal if you have an associate’s degree or equivalent experience in controls/automation.
Senior Controls Engineer (all levels considered)
- Employer: Juniper
- Location: Morgantown, WV (relocation assistance offered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll design, program, and troubleshoot industrial control systems in a modern manufacturing facility. Expect deep work with PLCs, HMIs, motion control, VFDs, and servo drives, plus leading upgrades and projects that boost reliability, safety, and product quality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are hiring at multiple experience levels and are open to the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.