Morgantown’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several solid roles for folks who like solving real-world problems and working with automation, land development, and controls.

Below are several full-time architecture & engineering jobs hiring in Morgantown, WV and nearby field locations.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)

(remote with local project focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads planning, design, and permitting for civil, land development, and infrastructure projects across sectors like healthcare, higher ed, K–12, and commercial. You’ll manage projects, mentor staff, work with clients, and use tools like AutoCAD/Civil 3D while helping grow Langan’s presence in the region.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)

(remote with local project focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for a seasoned PE with strong land development experience. You’ll lead design and permitting for residential, institutional, commercial, warehouse, and mixed-use projects, drive business development, and guide site/civil and stormwater efforts from concept through completion.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Location: Morgantown, WV (remote with local project focus)

(remote with local project focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re an EIT or early PE with a few years of site/civil design. You’ll work on grading, stormwater, drainage, and erosion control for mixed-use, retail, residential, higher ed, and federal projects, using AutoCAD/Civil 3D in a very collaborative, learning-focused environment.

Employer: EQT Corporation

Location: Morgantown, WV (hybrid + field across asset footprint)

(hybrid + field across asset footprint) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting automation for compressor and pipeline facilities. You’ll commission new and modified sites, install and calibrate automation equipment, troubleshoot PLC/HMI systems, and help implement cybersecurity updates—ideal if you have an associate’s degree or equivalent experience in controls/automation.

Employer: Juniper

Location: Morgantown, WV (relocation assistance offered)

(relocation assistance offered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design, program, and troubleshoot industrial control systems in a modern manufacturing facility. Expect deep work with PLCs, HMIs, motion control, VFDs, and servo drives, plus leading upgrades and projects that boost reliability, safety, and product quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are hiring at multiple experience levels and are open to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.