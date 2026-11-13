Morgantown’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.70–$18.20 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Schedule: Early morning shifts starting between 3:00am–9:00am, about 3–6 hours/day

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Standout perks for a seasonal job: tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year from day one), potential up to 5 weeks PTO over time, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Owens & Minor

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm or 7:00am–3:30pm, plus mandatory overtime when needed

Warehouse role picking medical products and building packs that go to hospitals and health systems. Good fit if you like organized, detailed work and want day-one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) options, paid leave, and education assistance.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on production job loading/unloading garments and bulk items into industrial washers and dryers, keeping equipment running and the area clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision (multiple plan options, one at zero cost), 401(k) with company match and profit sharing, ESOP, paid time off, and clear training and advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.