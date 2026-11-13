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🤝 Morgantown WV Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Morgantown has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of a mission‑driven team. Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look.
Caregiver – Day Shift (Driver’s License Required)
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour with on-demand (even daily) pay
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting, helping with daily living, personal care, and life skills like budgeting and nutrition. This role comes with full-time benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and a strong training and support network; you’ll need a driver’s license and vehicle for this one.
Caregiver – Overnight Shift (No Driver’s License Needed)
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour with on-demand (even daily) pay
Similar hands-on caregiving work in a group home/waiver home setting, but on the overnight shift and no driver’s license required. Great if you’re patient, calm in stressful moments, and prefer nights, with the same benefits, PTO, and career growth as the day shift.
Program Director, WVU Collegiate Recovery – Student Life
- Employer: West Virginia University
- Location: Morgantown, WV (WVU campus)
- Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible, exempt
- Schedule: 37.5-hour work week
Lead WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program, overseeing Serenity Place, staff, programming, and campus/community partnerships that support students in recovery. This role is a fit if you have a master’s degree (e.g., Higher Ed, Counseling, Social Work, Public Health) plus experience with substance use/recovery, and want strong benefits, generous leave, and a chance to shape recovery support across campus.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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