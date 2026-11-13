Morgantown has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of a mission‑driven team. Here are a few community and social service roles worth a look.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour with on-demand (even daily) pay

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting, helping with daily living, personal care, and life skills like budgeting and nutrition. This role comes with full-time benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and a strong training and support network; you’ll need a driver’s license and vehicle for this one.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour with on-demand (even daily) pay

Similar hands-on caregiving work in a group home/waiver home setting, but on the overnight shift and no driver’s license required. Great if you’re patient, calm in stressful moments, and prefer nights, with the same benefits, PTO, and career growth as the day shift.

Employer: West Virginia University

Location: Morgantown, WV (WVU campus)

Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible, exempt

Schedule: 37.5-hour work week

Lead WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program, overseeing Serenity Place, staff, programming, and campus/community partnerships that support students in recovery. This role is a fit if you have a master’s degree (e.g., Higher Ed, Counseling, Social Work, Public Health) plus experience with substance use/recovery, and want strong benefits, generous leave, and a chance to shape recovery support across campus.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.