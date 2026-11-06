🍽️ Morgantown Food & Hospitality: Several Flexible Roles Open Now

Morgantown’s service scene is busy on nights and weekends, which means steady tips and lots of guest traffic. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe. This role stands out for weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, dining discounts, and clear paths to grow your restaurant career.

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Suncrest Town Center, Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: Reliable hourly wage + tips (exact amount not listed)

Perfect if you want to keep cutting hair without working all week. Expect busy Friday–Sunday shifts, steady walk-in clients, flexible hours, 401(k), health coverage, PTO, and ongoing training so you can grow your skills.

Employer: Great Clips

Location: Granville Square Shops, Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: Reliable hourly wage + tips (exact amount not listed)

Great for extra income with a set weekend rhythm. Choose Saturday or Sunday shifts (9–1 or 1–6), with 401(k), health coverage, PTO, flexible scheduling, and hands-on training in a busy, walk-in salon.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.