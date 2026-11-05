📣 Morgantown, WV Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Morgantown has a nice mix of campus-friendly sales gigs, tech-focused SaaS roles, and a steady university communications job right now. If you’re into sales, storytelling, or digital content, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company)

Mosaic North America (Acosta Group company) Location: Morgantown, WV – assigned local territory

– assigned local territory Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: Hourly base + $200 per qualified activation (range listed: $7.25–$150.00/hr depending on performance)

Flexible, resume-building field sales role tied to the SpaceX Starlink Customer Acquisition Program. Great fit for students: you’ll do door-to-door and community outreach, earn commission on each activation, get paid training, mileage reimbursement, and a cell phone stipend.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Pre-sales role where you run tailored software demos for small local governments using FUNDVIEW’s cloud ERP. You’ll partner with Account Executives, lead remote demos, handle technical questions, and help shape the product with real customer feedback.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-activity, phone-first sales role building FUNDVIEW’s outbound engine. You’ll make 100+ calls a day, talk with city and town finance leaders, book qualified meetings for AEs, and get close coaching—solid entry point if you want a long-term B2B software sales career.

Employer: West Virginia University – Department of Orthopaedics

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed, but includes full WVU benefits

Hybrid role blending marketing, internal comms, and digital content for an academic medical department. You’ll manage newsletters, social media, digital signage, patient education materials, and research/academic content—with strong WVU benefits, 13 paid holidays, and generous leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.