🚌 Morgantown WV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Morgantown has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from high-earning OTR work to steady local roles with regular hours.

Here are several transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Morgantown, WV (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (most earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week , $5,000/week minimum for weeks worked)

(most earn , for weeks worked) Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is long-haul work that’s different from typical freight. All miles are paid, fuel permits/taxes/tolls and cargo/liability insurance are covered, plus a fuel price guarantee and health insurance program for owner operators. Passport required.

Employer: Euro-Suites Hotel

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (1pm–9pm) or Part-time (approx. 4pm–9pm)

Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Drive the hotel shuttle to local spots and help guests with friendly, professional service. When you’re not driving, you’ll do light maintenance, meeting room setup, and general hotel support—no heavy repairs or major technical work.

Employer: Bruceton Petroleum (BFS Companies)

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (department staffed Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm with on-call after hours)

Full-time (department staffed with on-call after hours) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Split your time between driving and hands-on field work: setting propane and fuel tanks, installing gas piping, and maintaining company equipment. Role includes benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, and disability insurance, plus training and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.