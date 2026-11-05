🔬 Morgantown WV Science Jobs: Multiple WVU Research Roles

Morgantown’s research scene is busy right now, especially at West Virginia University. If you’re into lab work, fieldwork, or clean energy, there are a couple of solid science roles open.

Employer: West Virginia University, Department of Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering (MMAE)

West Virginia University, Department of Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering (MMAE) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral Fellow (grant-funded through at least Aug 31, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Work on advanced processing methods for solid-oxide fuel and electrolysis cells (SOFC/SOECs) in a top-tier R1 research setting. You’ll lead experiments on ceramic materials, do electrochemical testing, help write grants and papers, and present at conferences, all in a growing engineering college with strong external funding.

Who it’s good for: PhDs in chemistry, materials science, chemical engineering, physics, or related fields with hands-on experience in ceramic synthesis/characterization, oxide powders or nanomaterials, ceramic processing, or electrochemical testing.

Apply via www.jobs.wvu.edu with a cover letter, CV, and three references.

(Same role also posted on Indeed; LinkedIn link shown here for convenience.)

Employer: West Virginia University – West Virginia Water Research Institute (WVWRI)

Location: Morgantown, WV (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Benefits-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between fieldwork, lab/office analysis, and outreach on water quality projects across West Virginia. You’ll sample streams (including acid mine drainage sites), manage and analyze water data, use GIS/ArcGIS, and support community groups and agencies working on watershed restoration. The role comes with strong WVU benefits, a 37.5-hour work week, generous leave, and retirement match.

Who it’s good for: Folks with a master’s in chemistry, geology, environmental science, or natural resources (or equivalent experience) who like being outdoors, working with data, and talking with community partners. A valid driver’s license and comfort with variable weather and terrain are musts.

You’ll report to the Senior Water Research Scientist, help guide student workers, and assist with grant proposals and technical reports.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t sit on it—click through, skim the full posting, and get your materials ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.