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🎓 Morgantown Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $50K–$61K+ Pay
Morgantown’s schools and WVU are hiring for education roles that mix teaching, history, and community impact. If you like helping students learn and grow, these are worth a look.
Women’s Collections Archivist – WVU Libraries
- Employer: West Virginia University – West Virginia & Regional History Center
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- Salary: From $61,000/year, commensurate with experience and faculty rank
- Type: Full-time, library faculty
You’ll lead the strategy and care for collections on women’s history in West Virginia and central Appalachia. This role blends archives work, teaching, outreach, and donor relations, and may supervise staff and students while connecting local collections to national projects.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
Therapeutic Services Instructor (205 Days, Full-Time), Itinerant – Homebase Morgantown High School
- Employer: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, WV (homebase at Morgantown High School; itinerant)
- Salary: $50,000 – $80,000/year
- Type: Full-time, 205-day contract, in-person
Teach therapeutic services in a high school setting and help students prepare for real-world careers. Solid pay, school-year schedule, and benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each site lists more openings in Morgantown education.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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