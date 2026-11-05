🎓 Morgantown Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & $50K–$61K+ Pay

Morgantown’s schools and WVU are hiring for education roles that mix teaching, history, and community impact. If you like helping students learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Virginia University – West Virginia & Regional History Center

West Virginia University – Location: Morgantown, WV

Salary: From $61,000/year , commensurate with experience and faculty rank

, commensurate with experience and faculty rank Type: Full-time, library faculty

You’ll lead the strategy and care for collections on women’s history in West Virginia and central Appalachia. This role blends archives work, teaching, outreach, and donor relations, and may supervise staff and students while connecting local collections to national projects.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Monongalia County Schools

Location: Morgantown, WV (homebase at Morgantown High School; itinerant)

(homebase at Morgantown High School; itinerant) Salary: $50,000 – $80,000/year

Type: Full-time, 205-day contract, in-person

Teach therapeutic services in a high school setting and help students prepare for real-world careers. Solid pay, school-year schedule, and benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each site lists more openings in Morgantown education.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.