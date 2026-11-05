🔧 Morgantown WV Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Morgantown has steady demand for people who keep buildings, buses, and stores clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WVU Medicine (WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals)

WVU Medicine (WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, night shift (8:00pm–6:30am, 40 hrs/week, rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Float between roles like housekeeping, dietetic assistant, linen services, material/equipment handling, and patient transport across the hospital. Lots of walking, lifting, and working with patients and staff in a busy medical setting.

Float between roles like across the hospital. Lots of walking, lifting, and working with patients and staff in a busy medical setting. Good fit if: You want steady hospital work, don’t mind nights, and like variety in your day (and don’t mind getting your steps in).

Employer: Mountain Line Transit Authority (Monongalia County Urban Mass Transportation Authority)

(Monongalia County Urban Mass Transportation Authority) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive, 6‑month probation

Salary: Not listed (full benefits, 8 paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave noted)

Not listed (full benefits, noted) What you’ll do: Clean and sanitize buses inside and out, check fluids, help with road calls and breakdowns, and keep the garage and bus stops clear and safe (including snow removal). Work can be any day Sunday–Saturday in a busy garage environment.

Clean and sanitize buses inside and out, check fluids, help with road calls and breakdowns, and keep the clear and safe (including snow removal). Work can be any day in a busy garage environment. Good fit if: You’re okay with physical work around vehicles, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a job that keeps public transit running smoothly.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.50–$16.50 per hour (exact pay depends on experience and other factors)

(exact pay depends on experience and other factors) What you’ll do: Keep the store and parking lot clean and safe —floors, restrooms, breakrooms, trash, and basic repairs like light bulbs and minor plumbing. You’ll also help unload trucks, stock, and support customers.

Keep the —floors, restrooms, breakrooms, trash, and basic repairs like light bulbs and minor plumbing. You’ll also help unload trucks, stock, and support customers. Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and training listed.

Medical, dental, vision, listed. Good fit if: You want retail hours, steady indoor work, and like a mix of cleaning, light maintenance, and helping people.

Employer: 304 Properties

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $50,000–$60,000 per year

What you’ll do: Lead the maintenance team for residential and commercial properties . Hands-on role doing appliance repair, plumbing, basic electrical, carpentry, renovations, and unit turnovers, plus scheduling work orders and coordinating contractors. Standard hours are Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm , with extra time during turn season or emergencies.

Lead the maintenance team for . Hands-on role doing appliance repair, plumbing, basic electrical, carpentry, renovations, and unit turnovers, plus scheduling work orders and coordinating contractors. Standard hours are , with extra time during turn season or emergencies. Perks: 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance, PTO, retirement plan, professional development .

. Good fit if: You have strong maintenance/construction skills, like leading a team, and want a stable management role with field work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.