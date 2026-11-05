🏗️ Morgantown WV Engineering: Multiple High-Skill Roles Open Now

Morgantown’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in both research and plant operations. If you’re into aerospace or process engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Virginia University (MMAE, Statler College)

West Virginia University (MMAE, Statler College) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time research role

research role Salary: Not listed

Hands-on aerodynamics work in an R1 research university lab, focused on ballistics, wind tunnel, and free-flight testing. Requires US citizenship and a PhD in Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering (or related), plus strong experimental testing experience; security clearance and free-flight safety experience are big pluses. You’ll help write proposals and papers, and support undergrad and grad students.

To apply, go to www.jobs.wvu.edu and submit a cover letter, CV, and 3 references.

Employer: System One (onsite with a food/aseptic processing plant)

(onsite with a food/aseptic processing plant) Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Direct hire (listed as contract agency, but role is direct hire)

(listed as contract agency, but role is direct hire) Salary: Not listed

Lead low-acid aseptic process design and improvement for a regulated food operation, covering dairy receiving, UHT, aseptic filling, and packaging. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years in aseptic or GMP/FDA/USDA environments, a Bachelor’s in Process/Chemical/Mechanical Engineering, and strong troubleshooting and continuous improvement skills. You’ll own projects, support CAPA and food safety, and train others on equipment and processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.