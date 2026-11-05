📋 Morgantown WV Admin Jobs: Multiple Openings at WVU Medicine

Morgantown’s healthcare scene is busy, and WVU Medicine is adding more office support to keep things running smoothly. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WVU Medicine (WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals)

WVU Medicine (WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals) Location: Morgantown, WV (1 Medical Center Drive)

(1 Medical Center Drive) Type: Full-time, Day shift, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support the Special Events team with planning and running events, from day-of logistics and vendor coordination to invoices, budgets, and office admin. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift event materials, and enjoy a mix of desk work and on-your-feet event days.

Alternate listing of the same role: Special Events Assistant (Indeed)

Employer: WVU Medicine (WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals)

(WVUH West Virginia University Hospitals) Location: Morgantown, WV (6040 University Town Center Drive)

(6040 University Town Center Drive) Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Handle patient scheduling and registration for multiple clinics—checking patients in and out, updating records, coordinating follow-up visits, and taking copays. Good for someone who likes steady office work, clear processes, and talking with patients by phone and in person.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.