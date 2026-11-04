🛒 Morgantown Retail: Multiple Customer Service & Manager Roles

Morgantown’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible part‑time shift or a full‑time step up in responsibility. Here are several customer‑facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and role)

Help shoppers find what they need for home projects in departments like Appliances, Flooring, Garden, Tools, Plumbing, Electrical, Paint, and more. This role is active and hands‑on, with chances to learn trade skills and grow into other areas of the store.

Perks called out: health insurance options, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, and Track to the Trades program.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and role)

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments, returns, and self‑checkout while keeping lines moving. Good fit if you like a fast‑paced, customer‑focused job and don’t mind jumping in to help with carts or stocking when needed.

Perks called out: competitive pay, flexible schedules, health insurance options, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Program.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Department: Flooring (with potential to work in other project‑focused areas)

Flooring (with potential to work in other project‑focused areas) Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and role)

Work with customers on bigger home projects, helping them choose flooring, understand features, and close sales. This is more consultative, with sales goals, project estimates, and follow‑up, so it’s ideal if you have sales experience and like seeing projects through.

Perks called out: bonus opportunities tied to sales, health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, 10% associate discount, Track to the Trades program.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift (weekday schedule for most)

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and role)

Focus on store displays, signage, and pricing so customers can easily find what they need. You’ll reset aisles, build displays, update price labels, and keep products organized—great if you like behind‑the‑scenes work with some light customer interaction.

Perks called out: set weekday schedule for most roles, health insurance options, 10% associate discount, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Program, Track to the Trades program.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $19.00 – $29.00 per hour (base pay; actual offer depends on experience, education, and other factors)

(base pay; actual offer depends on experience, education, and other factors) Application window: Anticipated close 01/03/2027

Lead day‑to‑day store operations at CVS, including staff supervision, sales and inventory, customer service, and basic financial management. Good match if you have retail leadership or supervisor experience and can work a flexible schedule with some early mornings, overnights, and weekends.

Benefits noted: comprehensive medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement savings options, wellness programs, and more (based on eligibility).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.