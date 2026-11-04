🍽️ Morgantown WV Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Morgantown’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Good mix of flexible hours, tips, and chances to grow.

Employer: Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots Natural Kitchen Location: 469 High St, Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time (listing also mentions part-time)

Full-time (listing also mentions part-time) Pay: Starting at $15.00/hr (including tips)

Help prep fresh, healthy food in a fast-paced kitchen with a fun, supportive crew. Perks include tips, profit sharing, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid sick time, flexible schedule, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead a single restaurant location, help run the team, and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: HomeGrown Pizza LLC

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hr

Keep this local pizza kitchen running smooth by washing dishes, cleaning, and helping with basic prep. No experience needed, just be 16+ with flexible availability; includes an employee discount.

Employer: HomeGrown Pizza LLC

Location: Morgantown, WV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Above typical waitress wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Join a small, locally owned restaurant with a loyal customer base. You’ll seat guests, take orders, run the register, and keep the dining room tidy; they need someone who can work some weekday opening shifts, nights, weekends, and WVU breaks, with an employee discount included.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.