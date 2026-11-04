🏭 Morgantown, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings

Morgantown’s plants are busy right now, with steady openings for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to earn and learn on the floor.

Employer: Morgan Truck Body

Morgan Truck Body Location: Morgantown, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $23.00/hour

You’ll paint full truck bodies and parts, from prep to final spray, using pro tools like cup guns and airless sprayers. Good fit if you like detailed work, want on-demand pay, and like the idea of moving up into leadership from the production floor.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Morgantown, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Run and maintain VAR furnaces and related equipment, from setup and welding stubs to melting and inspecting ingots. Great for someone with industrial or welding background who’s okay with night shift and wants to build niche, high-skill experience.

Employer: Morgan Truck Body

Morgan Truck Body Location: Morgantown, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.00/hour

Entry-friendly role building full truck bodies using hand and power tools, reading blueprints, and doing basic machine setup. Includes on-the-job training, on-demand pay, and a clear path to move into higher-paying leadership roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.