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🏭 Morgantown, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings
Morgantown’s plants are busy right now, with steady openings for folks who like hands-on work and clear growth paths. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to earn and learn on the floor.
Automotive Painter – 1st Shift
- Employer: Morgan Truck Body
- Location: Morgantown, PA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $23.00/hour
You’ll paint full truck bodies and parts, from prep to final spray, using pro tools like cup guns and airless sprayers. Good fit if you like detailed work, want on-demand pay, and like the idea of moving up into leadership from the production floor.
Melt Operator (VAR) – 3rd Shift (12am–8am)
- Employer: Precision Castparts
- Location: Morgantown, PA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Run and maintain VAR furnaces and related equipment, from setup and welding stubs to melting and inspecting ingots. Great for someone with industrial or welding background who’s okay with night shift and wants to build niche, high-skill experience.
Production Associate – 1st Shift
- Employer: Morgan Truck Body
- Location: Morgantown, PA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Entry-friendly role building full truck bodies using hand and power tools, reading blueprints, and doing basic machine setup. Includes on-the-job training, on-demand pay, and a clear path to move into higher-paying leadership roles.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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