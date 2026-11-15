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🐶 Playful Pups Waiting for Loving Homes in Morgantown, KY
Morgantown has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are at Butler County Animal Shelter and are looking for safe, loving homes.
Beckett
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter
- Location: Morgantown, KY
- Phone: (270) 526-2694
Beckett is an adult Beagle who’s ready for a calm, caring home. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage, making them great companions for many families.
👉 Meet Beckett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter
- Location: Morgantown, KY
- Phone: (270) 526-2694
Charlie is a young Shepherd mix puppy who will need training, patience, and lots of love. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Charlie could be a great match.
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gaspar
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter
- Location: Morgantown, KY
- Phone: (270) 526-2694
Gaspar is another adorable Shepherd mix puppy at the same shelter. Like most puppies, he’ll need guidance, socialization, and daily playtime to grow into a well-mannered adult dog.
👉 Meet Gaspar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Butler County Animal Shelter at (270) 526-2694 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and vetting. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.