Morgantown has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are at Butler County Animal Shelter and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter

Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY Phone: (270) 526-2694

Beckett is an adult Beagle who’s ready for a calm, caring home. Adult dogs often settle in quickly and are past the wild puppy stage, making them great companions for many families.

👉 Meet Beckett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter

Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY Phone: (270) 526-2694

Charlie is a young Shepherd mix puppy who will need training, patience, and lots of love. If you’re ready for puppy energy and teaching good manners, Charlie could be a great match.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter

Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY Phone: (270) 526-2694

Gaspar is another adorable Shepherd mix puppy at the same shelter. Like most puppies, he’ll need guidance, socialization, and daily playtime to grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Gaspar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Butler County Animal Shelter at (270) 526-2694 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and vetting. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.