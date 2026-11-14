Morgantown has some very sweet cats waiting at Butler County Animal Shelter for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male & female kittens available (multiple listings under "Agee Kitten")

Male & female kittens available (multiple listings under "Agee Kitten") Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter

Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY Phone: (270) 526-2694

Several Agee Kittens are listed, both boys and girls, all Domestic Shorthair babies. They’re young, so they can grow up with your family and adjust to your home and routine. If you’re looking for a playful little one—or even a pair of kittens—this group is a great place to start.

👉 Meet the Agee Kittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Butler County Animal Shelter

Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY Phone: (270) 526-2694

Sugar is a young Domestic Shorthair girl who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. If you’d like a cat who’s a bit more grown and may be easier to settle in than a baby, Sugar could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Morgantown cats caught your eye, please call Butler County Animal Shelter at (270) 526-2694 to ask about visits, fees, and adoption details. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.