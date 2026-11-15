Morganton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled RNs. If you like fast-paced hospital work and direct patient care, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Morganton, NC

Type: Full-time

Stepdown overflow RN role caring for patients moving from critical care to med-surg. You’ll use advanced monitoring, coordinate discharges, and work closely with a full care team in a high-acuity, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Morganton, NC

Type: Full-time

Post-anesthesia RN role focused on recovery after surgery. You’ll monitor vitals, manage airways, give meds, and guide patients and families through the first hours after procedures.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Morganton, NC

Type: Full-time

Med-surg/post-op RN role in a high-acuity setting. You’ll handle assessments, meds, and care plans, plus support safe discharge and patient education.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.