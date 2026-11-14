Morganton has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are with Burke County Friends for Animals and will be adoptable through their program.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Phone: (828) 433-1115

Curtis C is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten who will be adoptable through BCFFA (Friends for Animals). If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Curtis C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Phone: (828) 433-1115

Newt C is a young Domestic Shorthair boy. He’s part of the BCFFA adoptable kitten crew and is looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow and play.

👉 Meet Newt C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Phone: (828) 433-1115

Noira C is a baby Domestic Longhair girl. She’ll be adoptable through Friends for Animals and would love a calm, caring home to call her own.

👉 Meet Noira C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Phone: (828) 433-1115

Romeo C is another adorable Domestic Longhair kitten in the BCFFA program. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, he may do well with another kitten friend.

👉 Meet Romeo C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Phone: (828) 433-1115

Tazzy C is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl. She’s part of the same Friends for Animals group and is waiting for someone to bring her home and give her lots of love and playtime.

👉 Meet Tazzy C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Morganton, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Burke County Friends for Animals at (828) 433-1115 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.