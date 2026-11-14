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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Morganton, NC
Morganton has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are with Burke County Friends for Animals and will be adoptable through their program.
Curtis C
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Curtis C is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten who will be adoptable through BCFFA (Friends for Animals). If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Curtis C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Newt C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Newt C is a young Domestic Shorthair boy. He’s part of the BCFFA adoptable kitten crew and is looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow and play.
👉 Meet Newt C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noira C
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Noira C is a baby Domestic Longhair girl. She’ll be adoptable through Friends for Animals and would love a calm, caring home to call her own.
👉 Meet Noira C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo C
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Romeo C is another adorable Domestic Longhair kitten in the BCFFA program. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, he may do well with another kitten friend.
👉 Meet Romeo C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tazzy C
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Tazzy C is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl. She’s part of the same Friends for Animals group and is waiting for someone to bring her home and give her lots of love and playtime.
👉 Meet Tazzy C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Morganton, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Burke County Friends for Animals at (828) 433-1115 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.