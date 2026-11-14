Morganton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinics to hospital systems. If you’re in medical care and want stability plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burke Primary Care

Burke Primary Care Location: Morganton, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Work in a large, private primary care practice doing a wide range of tests (chemistry, micro, hematology, blood bank, immunoassays). Benefits include 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid holidays, PTO, and uniform allowance.

Employer: UNC Health Blue Ridge

Location: Morganton, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: RN role in a teaching hospital setting, focused on patient outcomes in a physician practice. Emphasis on teamwork, holistic care, and professional growth in a lower cost-of-living area with strong schools and outdoor activities.

Employer: UNC Health Blue Ridge (Valdese Express Care)

(Valdese Express Care) Location: Morganton / Valdese, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed — $5,000 sign-on bonus advertised

Not listed — advertised Why it’s interesting: Hands-on urgent care role where you’ll assist with exams, treatments, scheduling, and documentation. Great fit if you’re a CMA/CCMA/RMA/EMT looking for fast-paced work in a teaching hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.