Morganton has some wonderful young dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups at a local rescue would love to meet you.

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Location: Morganton, NC

Morganton, NC Phone: (828) 433-1115

Charlie C is a young Australian Shepherd, a breed known for being smart and active. He’s available through Burke County Friends for Animals, where all animals are made ready for adoption with care.

If you’re looking for an energetic companion who can enjoy walks, playtime, and training, Charlie C could be a great match.

👉 Meet Charlie C and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix

Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals

Location: Morganton, NC

Morganton, NC Phone: (828) 433-1115

Lola B is a young Terrier/Labrador Retriever mix, a fun blend that often means a friendly, playful dog who enjoys being with people. She’s also being cared for by Burke County Friends for Animals, where all pets are prepared for adoption.

If you want a young dog who can grow up with your family, Lola B may be the one.

👉 Meet Lola B and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Burke County Friends for Animals at (828) 433-1115 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.