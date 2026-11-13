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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Morganton
Morganton has some wonderful young dogs hoping for a fresh start. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, these pups at a local rescue would love to meet you.
Charlie C
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Location: Morganton, NC
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Charlie C is a young Australian Shepherd, a breed known for being smart and active. He’s available through Burke County Friends for Animals, where all animals are made ready for adoption with care.
If you’re looking for an energetic companion who can enjoy walks, playtime, and training, Charlie C could be a great match.
👉 Meet Charlie C and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola B
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Burke County Friends for Animals
- Location: Morganton, NC
- Phone: (828) 433-1115
Lola B is a young Terrier/Labrador Retriever mix, a fun blend that often means a friendly, playful dog who enjoys being with people. She’s also being cared for by Burke County Friends for Animals, where all pets are prepared for adoption.
If you want a young dog who can grow up with your family, Lola B may be the one.
👉 Meet Lola B and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Burke County Friends for Animals at (828) 433-1115 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.