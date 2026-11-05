Alder Springs launches $3.75M expansion campaign

Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community in Morganton has launched a $3,750,000 capital campaign to fund an expansion that will add a new community activity center and an apartment building, increasing its campus size and services for Deaf and Blind residents. Community members can learn about the campaign, explore ways to give, and make donations here: https://ecs.page.link/Bme1z

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community