Morgan Hill neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you like saving money and reusing good stuff, these are worth a look.

Item: Compact elliptical exercise machine for home workouts

Condition: Not stated (appears to be a standard home unit; check photos on listing)

Location: Barrett, Morgan Hill, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you want a space-saving cardio machine at home. Compact size makes it easier to fit in a bedroom, office, or small workout corner. Great for low-impact exercise without a gym membership.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Used candle jars saved for crafts

Condition: Previously used candles; jars kept for craft projects

Location: Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County, California

Source: trashnothing.com

Perfect if you’re crafty or like DIY projects. These jars can be reused for new candles, storage, or decor. The poster mentions they never got around to using them, so they’re ready for someone with a creative idea.

Fair Offer Policy applies, so the giver will wait a bit before choosing who gets them.

Check out the photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/L5NJCSA

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Conair 1875 hair dryer

Settings: Low temp, high temp, cool shot

Note: Low speed blow only (important if you need strong airflow)

Location: Nordstrom, Morgan Hill, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good backup or everyday hair dryer if you’re okay with a lower-speed airflow. Has multiple heat settings plus a cool shot button.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Morgan Hill tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.