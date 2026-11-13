California State Assemblymember Gail Pellerin visited Morgan Hill Unified School District to present Michael Jochner, Director of Morgan Hill Unified Nutrition, with a California Legislature Certificate of Recognition for receiving the 2026 California Food for California Kids Leadership & Innovation Award. Jochner was honored for his work improving school meals, growing farm-to-school programs, and bringing fresh, local food to students across MHUSD, with Gianmario Oddi, MHUSD Student Nutrition Supervisor, joining the celebration.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morgan Hill Unified School District