undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Morgan Hill Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
Morgan Hill’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from big banks to construction and ag-focused employers. If you’re in accounting or financial advising, this is a good moment to make a move.
Financial Solutions Advisor – Saratoga / Santa Cruz / Monterey Area
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Morgan Hill, CA (market-wide role; final branch based on business needs)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, 1st shift, Monday–Friday + some Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed
Work with clients on their short- and long-term financial goals, building plans with stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments and financial services, plus SAFE Act registration for mortgage-related work.
Corporate Accounting Director
- Employer: Hoxton Circle (recruiting for an ag company)
- Location: Monterey County, CA (listed under Morgan Hill; fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week
- Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 base
Lead accounting operations for a growing agriculture company, covering cost accounting, grower accounting, inventory, budgeting, and audit across multiple business units. You’ll manage a team of about 8, including a Farming Controller and Grower Accounting Manager, so this is a strong fit if you have ag accounting experience and want a true leadership seat.
Project Business Manager
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Morgan Hill, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year
Oversee project accounting and financial administration for construction projects, including financial reporting, cost controls, AP/AR, payroll, and audits. Best for someone with 5+ years of finance experience in construction, strong analytical skills, and the ability to manage staff and keep multiple ledgers and reports on track.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.