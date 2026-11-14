Morgan Hill’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from big banks to construction and ag-focused employers. If you’re in accounting or financial advising, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Morgan Hill, CA (market-wide role; final branch based on business needs)

(market-wide role; final branch based on business needs) Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week , 1st shift , Monday–Friday + some Saturdays

, , , Monday–Friday + some Saturdays Salary: Not listed

Work with clients on their short- and long-term financial goals, building plans with stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments and financial services, plus SAFE Act registration for mortgage-related work.

Employer: Hoxton Circle (recruiting for an ag company)

(recruiting for an ag company) Location: Monterey County, CA (listed under Morgan Hill; fully on-site)

(listed under Morgan Hill; fully on-site) Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Full-time, on-site 5 days/week Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 base

Lead accounting operations for a growing agriculture company, covering cost accounting, grower accounting, inventory, budgeting, and audit across multiple business units. You’ll manage a team of about 8, including a Farming Controller and Grower Accounting Manager, so this is a strong fit if you have ag accounting experience and want a true leadership seat.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000/year

Oversee project accounting and financial administration for construction projects, including financial reporting, cost controls, AP/AR, payroll, and audits. Best for someone with 5+ years of finance experience in construction, strong analytical skills, and the ability to manage staff and keep multiple ledgers and reports on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.