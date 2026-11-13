Morgan Hill’s food scene is busy, and Panda Express is hiring leaders to keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and clear growth paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$33 per hour

Help run a single Panda Express location, from supporting hiring and training to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. Comes with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonus potential, and full-time benefits.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33–$36 per hour

Lead the full operation of a Panda Express store and guide your team to strong sales and great guest service. This role includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus opportunities, free meals, and a clear path toward General Manager.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.