Morgan Hill neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from baby clothes to home decor. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Assorted baby clothes bundle in a red bin

Condition: Mixed sizes, general used condition (not specified)

Sizes: From 3 months to 24 months

Location: Spring, Morgan Hill, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A whole bin of baby clothes, all free. Clothes range from 3 months up to 24 months, so this could cover a lot of stages for one child or be shared between siblings. The poster says they want it gone today, so this is a good one to jump on fast.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rocking chair

Category: Living room furniture / home goods

Condition: Used – Fair, could use a cleaning

Location: Morgan Hill, CA (exact address not listed)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Simple rocking chair that would work in a living room, nursery, or reading corner. The owner notes it’s a nice chair but could use a cleaning, so plan on a little cleanup once you bring it home.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Brand new light fixture

Finish: Gold/brushed brass hardware

Shade: White linen shade

Bulbs: Holds 4 candelabra light bulbs inside

Condition: Brand new, never used, still in original box/packaging

Original price: About $350 (bought from Wayfair)

Location: Paradise, Morgan Hill, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a high-end light fixture that’s never been installed. The owner says it’s beautiful and in perfect shape, just too big for their space and not returnable. Great free upgrade if you’re redoing a dining room, entryway, or larger room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these in Morgan Hill tend to go quickly, so if something fits your needs, contact the poster as soon as you can and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.