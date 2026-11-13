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🎁 Free Items Available Now in Morgan Hill — Baby Gear & Home Finds
Morgan Hill neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from baby clothes to home decor. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.
Assorted Baby Clothes Bundle
Item: Assorted baby clothes bundle in a red bin
Condition: Mixed sizes, general used condition (not specified)
Sizes: From 3 months to 24 months
Location: Spring, Morgan Hill, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A whole bin of baby clothes, all free. Clothes range from 3 months up to 24 months, so this could cover a lot of stages for one child or be shared between siblings. The poster says they want it gone today, so this is a good one to jump on fast.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rocking chair
Item: Rocking chair
Category: Living room furniture / home goods
Condition: Used – Fair, could use a cleaning
Location: Morgan Hill, CA (exact address not listed)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Simple rocking chair that would work in a living room, nursery, or reading corner. The owner notes it’s a nice chair but could use a cleaning, so plan on a little cleanup once you bring it home.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Light Fixture
Item: Brand new light fixture
Finish: Gold/brushed brass hardware
Shade: White linen shade
Bulbs: Holds 4 candelabra light bulbs inside
Condition: Brand new, never used, still in original box/packaging
Original price: About $350 (bought from Wayfair)
Location: Paradise, Morgan Hill, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a high-end light fixture that’s never been installed. The owner says it’s beautiful and in perfect shape, just too big for their space and not returnable. Great free upgrade if you’re redoing a dining room, entryway, or larger room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free deals like these in Morgan Hill tend to go quickly, so if something fits your needs, contact the poster as soon as you can and be ready to pick up.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.