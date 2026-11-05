💰 Morgan Hill Accounting Jobs with Multiple $75K–$110K+ Openings

Morgan Hill has some strong finance roles right now, especially if you like working with numbers and leading projects or teams.

Here are several solid Accounting & Finance openings hiring in Morgan Hill, CA:

Employer: Focus Partners

Location: Morgan Hill, CA (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year base, plus potential annual bonus and benefits

Planning-focused wealth advisory role where you support and grow client relationships, build financial plans, and help with retirement, tax, estate, insurance, and investment strategies. Good fit if you have 2+ years in financial services, want hybrid work, and like being a key contact for clients.

Employer: Cardinale Automotive Group

Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the accounting and financial operations for a fast-paced, multi-brand auto dealership. You’ll oversee the accounting office, financial statements, AP/AR, payroll coordination, and month-end close, while managing and developing the accounting team. Best for someone with 5+ years of dealership accounting and strong Excel skills.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $94,000/year

Hands-on role supporting construction projects, handling journal entries, cost reports, pay forms, cost codes, and project AP. You’ll work closely with field teams on timecards, certified payroll, and equipment tracking. Great if you have 2+ years of construction accounting and want strong benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.