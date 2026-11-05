🍽️ Morgan Hill Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Morgan Hill’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living kitchens to big-name chains and private homes. Here are a few solid options if you like to cook, lead shifts, or do meal prep.

Employer: Happy Journey Senior Living

Happy Journey Senior Living Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$24/hour

Weekday schedule, steady hours, and overtime when needed. You’ll cook comforting meals for seniors, follow set menus, and keep the kitchen clean and organized.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Morgan Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Lead a team in a fast-paced Panda Express location, help run shifts, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house skills. Comes with free meals while working and a full benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: FilosoFitness / Filoso Chefs

Location: Morgan Hill, CA (single household)

Type: Contract / Part-time (about 9 hrs/week)

Pay: $120 per 3-hour session + about $40 per grocery run (about $40/hour)

Cook three evenings a week for a couple, including low-sugar, whole-food meals for a client with type 2 diabetes. Great if you enjoy healthy cooking, small-batch meal prep, and working in a home kitchen.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about highlighting your kitchen experience and availability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.