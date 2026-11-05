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Morgan County
Library hosts Thanksgiving gratitude turkey display
6 days ago
The Morgan County Library is inviting people of all ages to help build a giant Thanksgiving turkey display throughout November. Visitors can stop by the library, pick up a paper feather at the desk, write or draw what they are thankful for, and give it to a staff member to add to the colorful turkey in the display case.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Morgan County Library
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