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Morgan County
💰 Local holiday gift guide for Morgan County shoppers
3 days ago
💰 Shop local: Morgan County holiday gift ideas
This guide shares where to find holiday gifts in Morgan County based on who you’re shopping for, all at locally owned spots.
Ideas include:
- Readers: Books and bookish gifts at Fables & Fairy Tales (Martinsville) and The Rose Romance Bookstore (Mooresville).
- Crafters & artists: Gifts and classes at The Sterling Butterfly, Glazed Gypsy Studio & Boutique, Mudwork Studio & Gallery, Monrovia Studio & Gallery, Bliss Glass, and artist studios at Art Sanctuary.
- Fashion & decor lovers: Clothing and home items at Wood & Cotton, Grays Hollow, Ward’s Apparel, Orchard Country Store, Berries & Ivy Country Store, Martinsville Mercantile, and local florists like Critser’s Flowers & Gifts, Bud & Bloom, Flowers by Dewey.
- Foodies & drink fans: Restaurant gift cards, local products from Urban Market, sauces from Squealer’s and Sgt. Peppers Chicken, and bottles or gift cards from Cedar Creek Winery/Brew Co/Distillery and Black Dog Brewing Company.
- Gamers, outdoorsy folks, vintage fans & musicians: Gifts at Krypton Comics, White Flag Games & Escape Rooms, ShotZone, SpeedZone, The Barn Archery, area golf clubs, antique shops like Buffalo Gal Antiques, Yellow Moon Antiques, Constable’s Antiques, Antiques Co-op, plus instruments and lessons at Tom Fiddlery.
Shopping these spots keeps your holiday spending local and supports small businesses through winter.
More Info: Morgan County Holiday Shopping Guide
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