💰 Shop local: Morgan County holiday gift ideas

This guide shares where to find holiday gifts in Morgan County based on who you’re shopping for, all at locally owned spots.

Ideas include:

Readers: Books and bookish gifts at Fables & Fairy Tales (Martinsville) and The Rose Romance Bookstore (Mooresville).

Books and bookish gifts at (Martinsville) and (Mooresville). Crafters & artists: Gifts and classes at The Sterling Butterfly , Glazed Gypsy Studio & Boutique , Mudwork Studio & Gallery , Monrovia Studio & Gallery , Bliss Glass , and artist studios at Art Sanctuary .

Gifts and classes at , , , , , and artist studios at . Fashion & decor lovers: Clothing and home items at Wood & Cotton , Grays Hollow , Ward’s Apparel , Orchard Country Store , Berries & Ivy Country Store , Martinsville Mercantile , and local florists like Critser’s Flowers & Gifts , Bud & Bloom , Flowers by Dewey .

Clothing and home items at , , , , , , and local florists like , , . Foodies & drink fans: Restaurant gift cards, local products from Urban Market , sauces from Squealer’s and Sgt. Peppers Chicken , and bottles or gift cards from Cedar Creek Winery/Brew Co/Distillery and Black Dog Brewing Company .

Restaurant gift cards, local products from , sauces from and , and bottles or gift cards from and . Gamers, outdoorsy folks, vintage fans & musicians: Gifts at Krypton Comics, White Flag Games & Escape Rooms, ShotZone, SpeedZone, The Barn Archery, area golf clubs, antique shops like Buffalo Gal Antiques, Yellow Moon Antiques, Constable’s Antiques, Antiques Co-op, plus instruments and lessons at Tom Fiddlery.

Shopping these spots keeps your holiday spending local and supports small businesses through winter.