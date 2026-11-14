🚨 Recent Morgan City arrest report for 11/12/2026

Over the last 24 hours, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls for service and reported several arrests, all on November 12, 2026, in Morgan City, LA:

Shawna Ruffin, 56 , of Orange St. – charged with Simple Battery and a 6th Ward warrant .

, of – charged with and a . Kayla Jones, 27 , of Field Rd. – charged with Failure to Appear to Pay Fine from 03/03/2020 ( 6th Ward City Court ).

, of – charged with from ( ). Kelly Wiggins, 44 , of Patton St. – charged with Failure to Signal , Possession of Marijuana , and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ( released on summons ).

, of – charged with , , and ( ). Ryan Delahoussaye, 33 , of Fourth St. – charged with Failure to Signal , Suspended Driver’s License , Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids , and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia .

, of – charged with , , , and . Kaitlyn Beadle, 30, of Ann St. – charged with Possession of Schedule I Heroin, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Possession of Schedule III Buprenorphine.

This report covers activity for the 24-hour period ending 11/13/2026.