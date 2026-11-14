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Morgan City
🚨 Morgan City police report 35 calls, 5 arrests on Nov. 12
12 days ago
🚨 Recent Morgan City arrest report for 11/12/2026
Over the last 24 hours, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls for service and reported several arrests, all on November 12, 2026, in Morgan City, LA:
- Shawna Ruffin, 56, of Orange St. – charged with Simple Battery and a 6th Ward warrant.
- Kayla Jones, 27, of Field Rd. – charged with Failure to Appear to Pay Fine from 03/03/2020 (6th Ward City Court).
- Kelly Wiggins, 44, of Patton St. – charged with Failure to Signal, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (released on summons).
- Ryan Delahoussaye, 33, of Fourth St. – charged with Failure to Signal, Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Kaitlyn Beadle, 30, of Ann St. – charged with Possession of Schedule I Heroin, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Possession of Schedule III Buprenorphine.
This report covers activity for the 24-hour period ending 11/13/2026.
More Info: MCPD Arrest Report 11/13/2026 | Morgan City Police...
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