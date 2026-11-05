🚧 Several Skilled Trades Openings in Morgan City, LA

Morgan City’s industrial and offshore work is hopping right now, and skilled hands are in demand. If you’re comfortable around heavy equipment, steel, and long shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about high-skill combo pipe welding (TIG & Stick) on stainless and carbon steel in every position. Good fit if you have 3+ years industrial pipe welding, can pass a 6G test, and like steady heavy construction work.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop/yard painting with a focus on surface prep and coatings to spec. You’ll run blasters, sprayers, compressors, and grinders in a loud, hot environment—great if you’ve got 12+ months coating or industrial paint experience.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and repair structural steel frameworks using flux-core welding on heavy plate. Best for welders with 3+ years heavy industrial work who are confident reading blueprints and passing multi-position plate tests.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level role installing, aligning, and repairing industrial machinery, pumps, turbines, gearboxes, and conveyors. Ideal if you have 4+ years millwright experience (plus steam turbine work) and are solid with rigging and troubleshooting.

Employer: GrayWolf

GrayWolf Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level support role helping ironworkers with rigging, material handling, and basic construction tasks at height. Good starting point if you’ve got 6+ months construction helper experience and want to grow into a trade.

Employer: Oceaneering

Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Offshore-focused role coordinating back-deck operations, rigging, and mentoring foreign crews on vessels. Works indoors/outdoors over water; solid fit if you have some rigging experience and want to move deeper into offshore energy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking; a quick message could land them their next job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.