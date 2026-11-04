🛒 Morgan City retail hiring now: several customer service roles

Morgan City retail is busy right now, and a few solid stores are adding to their teams. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with clear paths to move up.

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Morgan City, LA (Bayou Vista Plaza)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.00/hour

Help customers find the right gear, keep the store looking sharp, and support daily operations. Great fit if you’re friendly, like a fast pace, and want to build retail experience with flexible hours.

Employer: Hibbett

Hibbett Location: Morgan City, LA (Bayou Vista Plaza)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.65/hour

Step into a key leadership role helping run the store, guide the team, and hit sales goals. Good next step if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want hands-on management experience.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Morgan City, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50 – $26.95/hour + monthly bonus

Lead stocking and store operations while coaching the team and keeping shelves full and organized. This role stands out for its higher hourly pay, bonus potential, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.