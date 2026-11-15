Moreno Valley neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be perfect for your home or family.

Item: Elegant floral patterned armchair

Condition: Not stated, described as comfortable and stylish

Details: Beige and brown floral pattern, cushioned armchair, nice for a living room or bedroom reading corner

Location: Sunnymead Ranch West, Moreno Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free clothes and shoes from a closet cleanout

Condition: Mix of new and used items

What’s included:

Girls’ clothing: sizes 14/16 to small

sizes Girls’ shoes: sizes 1 and 2

sizes Women’s shoes: a few pairs, sizes 7 and 8

Pickup notes: First come, first served, no holds. Poster would like someone to take everything together. Message the poster if you’re ready to pick up.

Location: Honey Hollow, Moreno Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls’ floral shoes, size 24

Details: Cute shoes with a floral pattern and bow detail

Category: Baby & kids footwear

Location: Bear Valley, Moreno Valley, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Moreno Valley tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.