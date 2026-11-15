undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Moreno Valley Today
Moreno Valley neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be perfect for your home or family.
Floral Patterned Armchair
Item: Elegant floral patterned armchair
Condition: Not stated, described as comfortable and stylish
Details: Beige and brown floral pattern, cushioned armchair, nice for a living room or bedroom reading corner
Location: Sunnymead Ranch West, Moreno Valley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE CLOTHES AND SHOES
Item: Free clothes and shoes from a closet cleanout
Condition: Mix of new and used items
What’s included:
- Girls’ clothing: sizes 14/16 to small
- Girls’ shoes: sizes 1 and 2
- Women’s shoes: a few pairs, sizes 7 and 8
Pickup notes: First come, first served, no holds. Poster would like someone to take everything together. Message the poster if you’re ready to pick up.
Location: Honey Hollow, Moreno Valley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Girls' Floral Shoes Size 24
Item: Girls’ floral shoes, size 24
Details: Cute shoes with a floral pattern and bow detail
Category: Baby & kids footwear
Location: Bear Valley, Moreno Valley, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Moreno Valley tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.