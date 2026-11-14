🚧 Bus detours for Moreno Valley Color Run on Nov. 14

On Saturday, November 14, from 6:00 a.m. to noon, the Moreno Valley Color Run will close parts of Frederick Street, Alessandro Boulevard and Graham Street near the Civic Center Amphitheater.

Because of this, RTA Routes 11 (both directions) and 20 eastbound will be on detour, and several bus stops along the event route will be temporarily out of service during that time.

If you ride these routes:

Plan extra time for your trip that morning.

Use alternate stops away from the race route.

Check the detour map if available on the RTA site.

For trip-planning help, call the Customer Information Center at 951-565-5002.