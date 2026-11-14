Looking for a feline friend in Moreno Valley, CA? These adoptable cats are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption fee: $47

Shelter: Moreno Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 413-3790

Handsome A is a young orange tabby boy with classic good looks and shelter support behind him. As a shelter cat, he’s a great choice if you want to give a youngster a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $47

Shelter: Moreno Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 413-3790

This adult brown tabby A is a lovely choice if you prefer a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and show their true personalities right away.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $47

Shelter: Moreno Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (951) 413-3790

This fluffy, mostly white A is a young longhair boy. If you love soft coats and don’t mind a bit of brushing, he could be a beautiful companion.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico (tiger striped)

Calico (tiger striped) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Moreno Valley, CA)

Cantinflas is a year-old boy and brother to three other kitties. His owner says he is very sweet and loves to cuddle, especially at bedtime. He sometimes gently chews/nibbles on fingers or hands, so a family that enjoys playful affection would be a good fit.

He is an indoor cat but has gone outside to explore and loves it. He enjoys climbing, running, and playing with a small dog. He may be a little scared of new dogs at first, but his curious nature helps him warm up and befriend them, especially if the dogs like cats.

👉 Meet Cantinflas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Moreno Valley, CA)

Gucci is a one-year-old sister in this kitty family. Her owner describes her as very loving, a real cutie who enjoys hugs and kisses. She’s naturally curious and can be a bit vocal when she’s very hungry or exploring something new.

Gucci is an indoor cat who has also enjoyed some safe outdoor exploring. She likes climbing and chasing her brother, and she plays with a small dog in the home. She does well with dogs that like cats and should get along with friendly pups after a proper introduction.

👉 Meet Gucci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Moreno Valley, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Moreno Valley Animal Shelter at (951) 413-3790 or reach out through the private owner listings to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.