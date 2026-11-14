Here are a few free deals and name-your-price offers popping up around Moreno Valley right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: HP printer

Condition: Never used, new

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This HP printer has never been used and is listed as new. The owner says “Name a price!”, so you may be able to get it very cheap or possibly free if you ask kindly. It’s listed under Electronics → Printers, Scanners & Fax Machines.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Cricut Maker 3 bundle

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a Cricut Maker 3 “haul” for crafters. The poster says “You get everything! Name a price!”, and notes it’s used – like new. Great for arts and crafts, vinyl cutting, and DIY projects. Listed under Hobbies.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Service: Free consultation for insurance

Type: Final expense and life policy

Location: Butterfield, Moreno Valley, CA

Source: Nextdoor

A local neighbor is offering a FREE consultation to talk about final expense coverage and life insurance policies. This could be helpful if you’re trying to understand options or plan ahead without paying a consultation fee.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and name-your-price deals tend to go fast, so if you’re interested in anything here, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.