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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Moreno Valley Today
Here are a few free deals and name-your-price offers popping up around Moreno Valley right now. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
HP Printer – Never Used
Item: HP printer
Condition: Never used, new
Location: Moreno Valley, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This HP printer has never been used and is listed as new. The owner says “Name a price!”, so you may be able to get it very cheap or possibly free if you ask kindly. It’s listed under Electronics → Printers, Scanners & Fax Machines.
Cricut Maker 3 Haul – Like New Bundle
Item: Cricut Maker 3 bundle
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Moreno Valley, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a Cricut Maker 3 “haul” for crafters. The poster says “You get everything! Name a price!”, and notes it’s used – like new. Great for arts and crafts, vinyl cutting, and DIY projects. Listed under Hobbies.
Free Insurance Consultation – Final Expense & Life Policy
Service: Free consultation for insurance
Type: Final expense and life policy
Location: Butterfield, Moreno Valley, CA
Source: Nextdoor
A local neighbor is offering a FREE consultation to talk about final expense coverage and life insurance policies. This could be helpful if you’re trying to understand options or plan ahead without paying a consultation fee.
Free items and name-your-price deals tend to go fast, so if you’re interested in anything here, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.