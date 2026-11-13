Moreno Valley retail is busy right now, with stores and services hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $19.30 per hour

Help customers at the tortilla counter, keep displays stocked, and use scales to weigh and label products. Great fit if you have a Food Handler card, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours in a busy grocery store.

Employer: ARS/Rescue Rooter (American Residential Services)

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18/hour + commission (average $20–$30/hour with commission)

Work inside a major home improvement store, chatting with shoppers and setting appointments for HVAC services. Weekly pay, uncapped commission, paid training, and benefits for full-time employees make this strong if you’re outgoing and like sales without door-to-door work.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: $17.90 – $22.77 per hour

Join the Vans team for peak season, helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking sharp. Ideal if you love the Vans brand, want flexible, short-term retail work, and are open to possible ongoing hours after the season.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.