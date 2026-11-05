🛒 Moreno Valley Retail Jobs with Multiple Management Openings

Moreno Valley retail is busy right now—especially for folks who like helping customers and running a team. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 13261 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.75 – $24.14/hour

This is a step into store management at a major convenience chain. You’ll hire and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and keep the store running smoothly with flexible availability.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $25.60/hour

Lead a busy department, coach product specialists, and help customers pick the right flooring materials. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 24051 John F Kennedy Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92551

Type: Part-time (flexible shifts; listing notes full or part time)

Pay: $16.90/hour

Great fit if you want flexible hours and steady work. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store looking good, and get weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and paid training.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Pay: $27.00/hour starting; $28.00/hour in Year 2

Help run a high-volume grocery store—scheduling, training, inventory, and customer service. Strong pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-timers.

Employer: Lids

Location: Moreno Valley, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly range listed as base pay only (exact range not specified)

If you love sports and streetwear, this role lets you lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Includes employee discounts, training, and career growth in a big national brand.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.