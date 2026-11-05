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Moreno Valley
🛒 Moreno Valley Retail Jobs with Multiple Management Openings
4 days ago
Moreno Valley retail is busy right now—especially for folks who like helping customers and running a team. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.
External Manager in Training – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 13261 Perris Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.75 – $24.14/hour
This is a step into store management at a major convenience chain. You’ll hire and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and keep the store running smoothly with flexible availability.
Assistant Department Manager (Installation Materials) – Floor & Decor
- Employer: Floor & Decor
- Location: Moreno Valley, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50 – $25.60/hour
Lead a busy department, coach product specialists, and help customers pick the right flooring materials. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and medical, dental, and vision for eligible staff.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K (Full or Part Time)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 24051 John F Kennedy Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92551
- Type: Part-time (flexible shifts; listing notes full or part time)
- Pay: $16.90/hour
Great fit if you want flexible hours and steady work. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store looking good, and get weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and paid training.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – ALDI USA
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Moreno Valley, CA
- Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)
- Pay: $27.00/hour starting; $28.00/hour in Year 2
Help run a high-volume grocery store—scheduling, training, inventory, and customer service. Strong pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-timers.
Assistant Store Manager FT – Lids
- Employer: Lids
- Location: Moreno Valley, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly range listed as base pay only (exact range not specified)
If you love sports and streetwear, this role lets you lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp. Includes employee discounts, training, and career growth in a big national brand.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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