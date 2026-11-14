Morehead’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across nursing, therapy, and caregiving. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Entry-level dialysis RN role with paid dialysis training, tuition reimbursement, health benefits after 30 days, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match. You’ll provide and coordinate hemodialysis care, work with a supportive team, and have room to grow through their Clinical Advancement Program.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus)

Provide OT services in a post-acute/long-term care setting, helping patients with daily living skills and rehab goals. New grads are welcome, and you’ll work on an interdisciplinary team with support staff like OTAs and rehab aides.

Employer: C & C

Location: Morehead, KY (in-person)

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $10.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting daily living, mobility, meals, and basic health monitoring for older adults and people with disabilities. Care experience is helpful but not required, and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,762.40 per week (wages + housing + per diem)

(wages + housing + per diem) Schedule: 4×10-hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week

Travel SLP role focused on pediatrics, with strong weekly pay and housing or housing allowance, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match. Ideal if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want a well-supported travel assignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Morehead tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.