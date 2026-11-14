Morehead’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts right now, especially for folks with hands-on manufacturing and maintenance skills.

Here are several solid full-time roles in Morehead, KY worth a look:

Employer: Stratosphere Quality

Stratosphere Quality Location: Morehead, KY (local travel to customer facilities)

(local travel to customer facilities) Type: Full-time , 2nd & 3rd shift

, 2nd & 3rd shift Pay: Not listed

Lead teams of quality inspectors inside customer manufacturing plants. Good fit if you have 2+ years of manufacturing leadership, like solving problems, and want paid training, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental, 401(k), and clear promotion paths.

Employer: RESRG / SRG Global

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Pay: Not listed

Run and maintain the waste water treatment and parts washer systems that keep the plating line in spec. Great if you’re detail-oriented, okay with physical work, and comfortable around chemicals and safety rules (PPE, lockout/tagout, HazMat). High school diploma or GED required; manufacturing experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: RESRG Automotive

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping paint racks and related equipment in top shape. You’ll do welding, fabrication, preventative maintenance, and help with improvement projects. Best for someone with 2+ years in maintenance/fabrication/welding, strong troubleshooting skills, and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs in a busy plant.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.