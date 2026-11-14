Morehead’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with flexible part-time work and solid full-time roles. If you like helping customers or keeping stores running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Morehead, KY (travel to stores within ~25 miles)

(travel to stores within ~25 miles) Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay: $10/hour

Set your own schedule while you visit local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and check inventory. Includes on-the-job training, very flexible hours, and access to benefits like telemedicine, vision/dental options, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead the store’s online shopping department, from hiring and scheduling to making sure orders are picked right and on time. Good fit if you have supervisory experience, are strong with organization and communication, and want a leadership role in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Likely full-time, Shift B: 1:00pm–9:30pm (5 days/week)

Help turn donations into ready-to-sell items by sorting, hanging, stocking, and sometimes running the register. This is hands-on work with steady hours, lots of movement, and a clear routine on the retail floor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk with a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.