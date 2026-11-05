🏭 Several Manufacturing Openings in Morehead, KY at RESRG Automotive

Morehead’s auto manufacturing scene is busy right now, and RESRG Automotive is adding skilled people across molding and tooling. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: RESRG Automotive

RESRG Automotive Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Set up and dial in molding equipment so production runs safely and smoothly. You’ll handle material feed systems, mold tools, hot runners, valve gates, and use precision tools to keep part quality high.

Employer: RESRG Automotive

RESRG Automotive Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the molding department by repairing and maintaining injection molds and fabricating new components. This role is great if you like machining, welding, reading blueprints, and working with cranes and forklifts.

Employer: RESRG Automotive

RESRG Automotive Location: Morehead, KY

Type: Full-time, 2nd/3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead and improve molding operations using scientific molding methods. You’ll cut scrap, boost uptime, launch new molds, and mentor technicians while working closely with operations, quality, and tooling teams.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.